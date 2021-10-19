MML Investors Services LLC Raises Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 2.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 437,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $34,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Southern Wealth Management LLP grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 132,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,497,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 35,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,399,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,577,000 after buying an additional 85,250 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000.

NYSEARCA IWR traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.10. 12,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,497,115. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.97. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $57.05 and a 52 week high of $82.70.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

