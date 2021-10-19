MML Investors Services LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $30,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,112,652.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 556,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 556,326 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 116.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 918,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,187,000 after purchasing an additional 494,357 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16,600.7% in the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 377,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,479,000 after purchasing an additional 375,009 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,483,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,430,000 after purchasing an additional 363,302 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $60,384,000.

VBR stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $176.30. 191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,203. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.44. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $112.13 and a 12-month high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

