Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Moelis & Company stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $70.78. 365,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,151. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.05. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.86 and a fifty-two week high of $72.29.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $360.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.36 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 78.25% and a net margin of 24.34%. Moelis & Company’s revenue was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is presently 82.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MC. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moelis & Company in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 591 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

