Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2021

Brokerages forecast that Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) will announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Monster Beverage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.68. Monster Beverage posted earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will report full year earnings of $2.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.69. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Monster Beverage.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 29.88%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup upgraded Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.31.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $4,126,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth $29,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 31.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $85.11. 109,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,933,670. The stock has a market cap of $45.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage has a twelve month low of $75.45 and a twelve month high of $99.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.67.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

