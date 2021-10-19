Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $357.41

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 357.41 ($4.67) and traded as low as GBX 342 ($4.47). Morgan Advanced Materials shares last traded at GBX 344.50 ($4.50), with a volume of 274,230 shares traded.

MGAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.14) price target on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 375 ($4.90) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 365 ($4.77) to GBX 425 ($5.55) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 393.57 ($5.14).

The firm has a market capitalization of £983.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 383.48 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 357.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.85.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. Morgan Advanced Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.37%.

In other news, insider Clement Woon purchased 9,719 shares of Morgan Advanced Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 389 ($5.08) per share, for a total transaction of £37,806.91 ($49,394.97).

Morgan Advanced Materials Company Profile (LON:MGAM)

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fiber, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shield, fired refractory shape, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

