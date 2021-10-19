Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target Increased to $109.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $107.00 to $109.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $99.20.

NYSE MS opened at $101.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $46.55 and a 12-month high of $105.95. The company has a market capitalization of $185.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.92 and its 200-day moving average is $93.11.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

