Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Buy Rating for The Boeing (NYSE:BA)

Morgan Stanley reissued their buy rating on shares of The Boeing (NYSE:BA) in a research report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $274.00 target price on the aircraft producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Boeing from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $252.00 to $279.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Vertical Research restated a hold rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a hold rating on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Boeing from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $266.95.

BA opened at $216.98 on Friday. The Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $141.58 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.18 billion, a PE ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $220.26 and its 200 day moving average is $231.56.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.03 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,607,731 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,207,107,000 after purchasing an additional 186,553 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,000,789 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,468,309,000 after purchasing an additional 87,444 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 9.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,307,428 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,948,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,415 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,166,628 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,949,919,000 after acquiring an additional 178,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 3.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,334,543 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $798,824,000 after acquiring an additional 122,519 shares during the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

