M&T Bank Corp Boosts Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 540,114 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $45,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 101.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,724,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $644,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889,668 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 8.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,034,104 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,674,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435,147 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 21.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,302,902 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $819,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,016 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 21.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,939,059 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $495,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 366.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,152,920 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $96,199,000 after purchasing an additional 905,997 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $99.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Shares of EOG stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $88.87. The company had a trading volume of 35,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,554,044. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.84 and a 200 day moving average of $77.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $51.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $93.07.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.01%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

