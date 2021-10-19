M&T Bank Corp Cuts Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,316,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,585 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $138,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 229.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,966,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,077,000 after buying an additional 4,155,249 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 610.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,574,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,762 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $139,136,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 109.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,222,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,907,000 after purchasing an additional 639,741 shares during the period. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 996.1% during the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 570,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,124,000 after purchasing an additional 518,245 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJS traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $103.89. 344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,475. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.81. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.47 and a fifty-two week high of $110.77.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

