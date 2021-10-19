M&T Bank Corp Sells 3,862 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 953,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,862 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.16% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $52,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First United Bank Trust increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 5,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 69.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EEM stock traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $52.37. 1,053,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,857,570. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $44.41 and a one year high of $58.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.00.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

