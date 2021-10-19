M&T Bank Corp Sells 3,955 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 368,232 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,955 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $71,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% in the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. 72.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LOW traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $223.10. 39,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,833,717. The company has a market cap of $154.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.72 and a 52 week high of $222.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.75 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.71.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

