Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 6,599 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 237,215 shares.The stock last traded at $45.41 and had previously closed at $43.53.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.88.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 31.43%. Equities research analysts expect that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 21.14%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 123.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 3,083.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the third quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI)

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

