MurAll (PAINT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $115,072.00

MurAll (CURRENCY:PAINT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 19th. One MurAll coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, MurAll has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. MurAll has a market capitalization of $3.44 million and $115,072.00 worth of MurAll was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00039800 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.06 or 0.00188671 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.61 or 0.00088230 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001557 BTC.

About MurAll

PAINT is a coin. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. MurAll’s total supply is 22,017,678,540 coins and its circulating supply is 9,008,514,216 coins. MurAll’s official Twitter account is @MurAll_art

According to CryptoCompare, “MurAll is an on-chain digital collaborative mural/canvas/wall that anyone anywhere in the world can draw on, without restrictions on what users can draw. A neutral place that doesn’t filter, censor or stop any drawing. A place for true freedom of speech through art. “

Buying and Selling MurAll

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MurAll directly using U.S. dollars.

