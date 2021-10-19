MyHealthChecked (LON:MHC) Trading Up 5.3%

MyHealthChecked Plc (LON:MHC) shares were up 5.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.10 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2 ($0.03). Approximately 1,599,510 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 5,698,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.90 ($0.02).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.12 million and a P/E ratio of -4.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64.

About MyHealthChecked (LON:MHC)

MyHealthChecked Plc, a women's healthcare company, develops and commercializes mobile health diagnostics medical devices in the United Kingdom. Its products help women with unexplained infertility to concieve. The company offers myLotus, a dual purpose monitoring system that allows both ovulation (LH) and pregnancy (hCG) testing.

