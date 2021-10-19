National Bank Financial Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Stelco Holdings Inc. (TSE:STL)

Stelco Holdings Inc. (TSE:STL) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stelco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 17th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $8.14 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $7.75.

Stelco (TSE:STL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$3.88 by C$0.40. The company had revenue of C$918.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$893.94 million.

Stelco has a 12 month low of C$21.00 and a 12 month high of C$26.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. This is a boost from Stelco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th.

