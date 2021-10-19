National Bankshares Raises Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Price Target to C$12.50

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) had its price objective hoisted by National Bankshares from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Enerflex from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$9.25 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. ATB Capital increased their price target on Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$11.46.

TSE EFX opened at C$10.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$973.02 million and a PE ratio of 19.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.19. Enerflex has a 12 month low of C$4.61 and a 12 month high of C$11.12.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$204.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$226.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enerflex will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

