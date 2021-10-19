National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Shares Purchased by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 14.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 399,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,236 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $18,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NNN. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 502.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NNN opened at $46.19 on Tuesday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $31.41 and a one year high of $50.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 13.34 and a current ratio of 13.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.83.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 36.28% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $179.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 84.46%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NNN shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Retail Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.63.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

