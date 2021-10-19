Natixis Invests $1.95 Million in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Natixis purchased a new position in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 41,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,948,000. Natixis owned 0.07% of Herman Miller as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Herman Miller during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Herman Miller by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Herman Miller during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Herman Miller during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Herman Miller during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bruce Benedict Watson sold 12,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $527,274.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 4,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $201,181.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Herman Miller from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

NASDAQ:MLHR opened at $38.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.31. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.22 and a 1-year high of $51.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). Herman Miller had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $789.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Herman Miller’s payout ratio is 22.52%.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: North America Contract, International Contract, Retail, and Corporate.

