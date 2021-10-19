Natixis Purchases 4,601 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Natixis grew its position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 19.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,601 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Black Knight were worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 4.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 7.9% in the second quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 7.5% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 0.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight stock opened at $71.90 on Tuesday. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.60 and a 12 month high of $97.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.56 and its 200-day moving average is $75.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.80, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.72.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $361.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.85 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 19.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Black Knight news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.84 per share, for a total transaction of $963,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BKI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James upgraded Black Knight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Black Knight currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.80.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

