Natixis Reduces Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Natixis reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLV. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 41.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 879.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 12,233.3% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at $111,000.

Shares of SPLV opened at $62.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.85. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $51.51 and a 52 week high of $64.70.

