Natixis Sells 4,184 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Natixis reduced its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,765 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,184 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FRC. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Republic Bank by 18,784.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 6,199 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. CX Institutional increased its position in First Republic Bank by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Republic Bank stock opened at $208.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $199.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.49. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $122.73 and a 52 week high of $212.75.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.15%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.42.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

