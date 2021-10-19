Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Downgraded by UBS Group to Neutral

UBS Group cut shares of Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on GASNY. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Naturgy Energy Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Naturgy Energy Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.21.
OTCMKTS:GASNY opened at $5.30 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.11. Naturgy Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.54.
Naturgy Energy Group Company Profile
Naturgy Energy Group SA is engaged in the production and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America North Infrastructures and Latin America South Infrastructures. The Gas & Electricity segment includes the Supply of gas, electricity and services, International LNG supply, Electricity generation in Europe and International electricity generation.
Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)
Receive News & Ratings for Naturgy Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naturgy Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.