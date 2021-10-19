Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Downgraded by UBS Group to Neutral

UBS Group cut shares of Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on GASNY. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Naturgy Energy Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Naturgy Energy Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.21.

OTCMKTS:GASNY opened at $5.30 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.11. Naturgy Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.3377 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 25.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th.

Naturgy Energy Group Company Profile

Naturgy Energy Group SA is engaged in the production and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America North Infrastructures and Latin America South Infrastructures. The Gas & Electricity segment includes the Supply of gas, electricity and services, International LNG supply, Electricity generation in Europe and International electricity generation.

