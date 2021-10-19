nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Insider Trisha Price Sells 20,000 Shares

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) insider Trisha Price sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total value of $1,472,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of nCino stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.07. 32,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 942,278. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.37 and a 200 day moving average of $65.44. nCino, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.00 and a fifty-two week high of $90.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of -140.52 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. nCino had a negative return on equity of 8.95% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $66.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.72 million. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that nCino, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NCNO shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on nCino from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. William Blair assumed coverage on nCino in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.63 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.40.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCNO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of nCino by 9.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,202,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,981 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of nCino by 3.1% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,700,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,658,000 after purchasing an additional 142,701 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of nCino by 16.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,210,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,309,000 after purchasing an additional 579,251 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of nCino by 99.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,260,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HMI Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of nCino in the first quarter valued at approximately $159,212,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

