Nerva (XNV) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $401.00

Nerva (CURRENCY:XNV) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. During the last week, Nerva has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nerva coin can now be bought for about $0.0471 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges. Nerva has a market cap of $801,322.98 and $401.00 worth of Nerva was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nerva alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001613 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001749 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.89 or 0.00065971 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00041471 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Nerva Coin Profile

XNV is a coin. Nerva’s total supply is 17,017,723 coins. Nerva’s official website is getnerva.org . Nerva’s official Twitter account is @NervaCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nerva is /r/Nerva and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Nerva Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nerva directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nerva should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nerva using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nerva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nerva and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.