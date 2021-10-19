Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Holdings Cut by Plancorp LLC

Plancorp LLC lowered its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 544 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 134.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,750 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after buying an additional 5,584 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 7.2% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 4,430 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.5% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 897 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.0% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $43,566,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $485,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,927 shares of company stock valued at $68,562,364. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $637.97 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $463.41 and a twelve month high of $646.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $282.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.11, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $582.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $539.35.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NFLX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Netflix from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist lifted their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JP Morgan Cazenove raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $645.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $342.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $644.00.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

