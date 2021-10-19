Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given New $675.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $650.00 to $675.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $590.00 price objective on Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Edward Jones assumed coverage on Netflix in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $644.00.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $637.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $282.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $582.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $539.35. Netflix has a 12-month low of $463.41 and a 12-month high of $646.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $11,231,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $43,566,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 111,927 shares of company stock valued at $68,562,364. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,737,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,112 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 227 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,601 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $21,701,000 after buying an additional 9,349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

