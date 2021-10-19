NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) versus Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Head to Head Review

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) and Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Dividends

NETSTREIT pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Crown Castle International pays an annual dividend of $5.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. NETSTREIT pays out 115.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Crown Castle International pays out 78.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. NETSTREIT has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Crown Castle International has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

This table compares NETSTREIT and Crown Castle International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NETSTREIT 1.27% 0.10% 0.08% Crown Castle International 18.62% 12.30% 2.90%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.3% of NETSTREIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.1% of Crown Castle International shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of NETSTREIT shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Crown Castle International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NETSTREIT and Crown Castle International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NETSTREIT $33.73 million 28.63 $730,000.00 $0.69 35.36 Crown Castle International $5.84 billion 12.42 $1.06 billion $6.78 24.75

Crown Castle International has higher revenue and earnings than NETSTREIT. Crown Castle International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NETSTREIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for NETSTREIT and Crown Castle International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NETSTREIT 0 0 8 0 3.00 Crown Castle International 1 4 7 0 2.50

NETSTREIT presently has a consensus price target of $26.57, indicating a potential upside of 8.90%. Crown Castle International has a consensus price target of $198.90, indicating a potential upside of 18.53%. Given Crown Castle International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Crown Castle International is more favorable than NETSTREIT.

Summary

Crown Castle International beats NETSTREIT on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets. Led by a management team of seasoned commercial real estate executives, NETSTREIT's strategy is to create the highest quality net lease retail portfolio in the country with the goal of generating consistent cash flows and dividends for its investors.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States. The Fiber segment covers access, including space or capacity of fiber primarily supporting small cell networks and fiber solutions. The company was founded by Ted B. Miller Jr. and Edward C. Hutcheson Jr. in 1994 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

