Neuberger Berman Group LLC Cuts Position in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,119,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 109,876 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Accuray worth $23,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARAY. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accuray during the second quarter worth $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Accuray by 211.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accuray during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Accuray in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Accuray by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARAY shares. TheStreet lowered Accuray from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

NASDAQ:ARAY opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Accuray Incorporated has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $6.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.26 million, a P/E ratio of -54.29 and a beta of 1.86.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $110.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.65 million. Accuray had a positive return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Accuray Incorporated will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brandon W. Green sold 8,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $34,582.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joshua Levine purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $54,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,097,901 shares in the company, valued at $3,985,380.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 42,500 shares of company stock worth $154,650 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Accuray

Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy.

