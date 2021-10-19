Neuberger Berman Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 485,490 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,013 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.06% of CRH worth $23,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRH. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of CRH in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CRH by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,333,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,642,000 after acquiring an additional 374,269 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CRH during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in CRH during the 1st quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CRH by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,979,000 after acquiring an additional 18,964 shares during the last quarter. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRH. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.39.

Shares of CRH opened at $47.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.29 and a 200-day moving average of $50.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. CRH plc has a 52 week low of $33.57 and a 52 week high of $53.99.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. CRH’s payout ratio is 31.69%.

CRH Company Profile

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

