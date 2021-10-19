Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $22.30 Million Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $22,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DEO. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $198.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $126.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.66. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $129.16 and a fifty-two week high of $202.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.42.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $2.4803 dividend. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.85%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.50.

Diageo

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

