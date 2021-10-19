Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $26.03 Million Holdings in Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,536 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 1.76% of Omega Flex worth $26,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Flex in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Omega Flex by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Omega Flex during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Omega Flex during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Omega Flex by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 36.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omega Flex stock opened at $143.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.34 and a beta of 0.36. Omega Flex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.02 and a fifty-two week high of $193.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.46.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.97 million during the quarter. Omega Flex had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 51.16%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%.

Omega Flex Company Profile

Omega Flex, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of flexible metal hose and accessories. The company offers products to numerous industries, such as steel production, fuel-handling, semi-conductor, medical, pharmaceutical, petrochemical, residential and commercial construction, and power generation.

