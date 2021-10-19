Neuberger Berman Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 412,372 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 404,430 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $24,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lyft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lyft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lyft during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Lyft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Lyft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. 83.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYFT stock opened at $50.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Lyft, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $68.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.08.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $765.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.24 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 65.35% and a negative return on equity of 79.27%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total value of $307,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $1,753,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,977 shares of company stock worth $2,838,880. Company insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

LYFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Lyft from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Lyft in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.49.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

