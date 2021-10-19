Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from SVB Leerink

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at SVB Leerink in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ FY2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

NBIX has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.40.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $104.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.21. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52-week low of $84.77 and a 52-week high of $120.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.85.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $288.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.47 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 35.34% and a return on equity of 33.04%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 16,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $1,567,304.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,482,133.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 5,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total value of $504,381.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,324 shares of company stock valued at $3,535,873 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 139.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 178.1% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

