New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) Hits New 1-Year High at $13.83

New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.83 and last traded at $13.82, with a volume of 2744 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Mountain Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.39 and its 200-day moving average is $13.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.41.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 105.12% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $66.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.17%.

In related news, Director Rome G. Arnold III bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.15 per share, with a total value of $197,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,112.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NMFC. Ares Management LLC purchased a new position in New Mountain Finance during the first quarter worth about $5,968,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in New Mountain Finance during the second quarter worth about $4,973,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in New Mountain Finance by 17.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,302,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,154,000 after buying an additional 193,540 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in New Mountain Finance by 14.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,371,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,061,000 after buying an additional 172,262 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in New Mountain Finance during the first quarter worth about $1,979,000. 32.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile (NASDAQ:NMFC)

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a business development company that specializes in investments in middle market companies and debt securities. The company invests in various industries that includes software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, and more.

