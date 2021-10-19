Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) Short Interest Up 27.9% in September

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a growth of 27.9% from the September 15th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NCMGY traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.29. 133,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,866. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Newcrest Mining has a twelve month low of $15.83 and a twelve month high of $22.89.

Get Newcrest Mining alerts:

Separately, Macquarie raised Newcrest Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Newcrest Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and operations of mines. It operates through the following segments: Cadia, Telfet, Lihir, Gosowong, Bonikro, Hidden Valley, and Exploration and Others. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Newcrest Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newcrest Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.