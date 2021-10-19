Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,570 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 2.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 379,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,670 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 4.7% during the first quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 895,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,986,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 0.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,558,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,805,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 24.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 7,798 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 158.6% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 37,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the period. 88.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newell Brands stock opened at $22.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.20. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.57 and a 52 week high of $30.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.40%.

A number of research firms have commented on NWL. Raymond James raised Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group began coverage on Newell Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Newell Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.30.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

