Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the September 15th total of 2,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 837,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Newmark Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmark Group by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Newmark Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 85,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Newmark Group by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Newmark Group by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 55.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NMRK traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.77. The stock had a trading volume of 15,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Newmark Group has a 52 week low of $4.28 and a 52 week high of $15.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.88.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 25.07%. The business had revenue of $629.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.93 million. Equities research analysts predict that Newmark Group will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 4.30%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NMRK. Zacks Investment Research raised Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Newmark Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.83.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

