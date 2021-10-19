Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 93.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 47,813 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 3,592.9% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the first quarter worth $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Newmont during the first quarter worth $36,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in Newmont during the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEM opened at $56.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $53.03 and a 12 month high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s payout ratio is 82.71%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NEM. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $64.00 price objective on Newmont and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Newmont from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Newmont in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $382,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $29,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,980.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,588 shares of company stock worth $1,398,277. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

