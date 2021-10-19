Nexeon MedSystems (OTCMKTS:NXNN) & Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Critical Contrast

Nexeon MedSystems (OTCMKTS:NXNN) and Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nexeon MedSystems and Outset Medical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nexeon MedSystems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Outset Medical $49.94 million 44.88 -$121.49 million ($4.85) -9.98

Nexeon MedSystems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Outset Medical.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.9% of Outset Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.2% of Nexeon MedSystems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Outset Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Nexeon MedSystems and Outset Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexeon MedSystems N/A N/A N/A Outset Medical -170.05% -37.89% -31.40%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Nexeon MedSystems and Outset Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nexeon MedSystems 0 0 0 0 N/A Outset Medical 0 2 2 0 2.50

Outset Medical has a consensus target price of $62.67, indicating a potential upside of 29.48%. Given Outset Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Outset Medical is more favorable than Nexeon MedSystems.

Nexeon MedSystems Company Profile

Nexeon MedSystems, Inc. is a medical device company, which focuses on the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of neurostimulation technology for the treatment of various neurological disorders through electrical stimulation of neural tissues. Its neurostimulation technology platform has the potential to provide treatment to patients in several established neurostimulator markets including deep brain stimulation, peripheral electrical nerve stimulation, sacral nerve stimulation, spinal cord stimulation, vagus nerve stimulation, and other emerging neurostimulator markets. The company was founded by Mark C. Bates and Ralph L. Ballard, III in 2005 and is headquartered in Nevis Island, NV.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc., a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings. The company was formerly known as Home Dialysis Plus, Ltd. and changed its name to Outset Medical, Inc. in January 2015. Outset Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

