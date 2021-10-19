NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,893 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.84% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $11,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, abrdn plc purchased a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NXRT shares. Truist upped their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NexPoint Residential Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

In related news, insider Brian Mitts sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $348,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NXRT opened at $65.88 on Tuesday. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.13 and a 12-month high of $67.50. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.341 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.47%.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

