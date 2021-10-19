NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st.

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 47.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

NHF opened at $14.67 on Tuesday. NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $15.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.42.

In related news, insider James D. Dondero bought 25,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.18 per share, with a total value of $394,482.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider James D. Dondero bought 16,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.71 per share, for a total transaction of $248,599.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 101,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,488,107.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,988,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,834 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund were worth $27,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objectives are to provide both current income and capital appreciation. The fund invests primarily in below-investment-grade debt, equity securities. The company was founded on March 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

