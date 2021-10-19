NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th.

NEE traded up $0.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,836,515. NextEra Energy has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.78, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $1,024,693.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,159,195.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 176,557,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,938,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,015 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,481,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,226,950,000 after acquiring an additional 415,144 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,145,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,402,995,000 after acquiring an additional 619,582 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,332,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,196,816,000 after purchasing an additional 144,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,153,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,037,133,000 after purchasing an additional 546,944 shares during the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

