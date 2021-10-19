Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. Invests $373,000 in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000. Bank OZK accounts for 0.3% of Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 6.2% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 7.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 6.0% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 6.9% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 81.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Shares of OZK traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.45. 1,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,520. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.88. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $21.57 and a twelve month high of $45.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. Bank OZK had a net margin of 44.62% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $268.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Bank OZK’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.33%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.29.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.