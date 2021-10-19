Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. Makes New Investment in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,204,940 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,291,000. Cantaloupe makes up 11.7% of Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CTLP shares. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Cantaloupe in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Cantaloupe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

NASDAQ:CTLP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.55. 110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $748.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.49 and a beta of 2.12. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $12.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.31.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $49.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.78 million. Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a negative return on equity of 6.99%. On average, analysts predict that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled solutions and value-added services that facilitate electronic payment transactions. It offers Internet of Things (“IoT“) and machine-to-machine (“M2M“) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

