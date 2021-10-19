Nithya B. Das Sells 1,921 Shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Stock

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) insider Nithya B. Das sold 1,921 shares of OLO stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $55,420.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of OLO opened at $27.41 on Tuesday. Olo Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.94 and a 200-day moving average of $33.30.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Olo Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

OLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OLO. Nellore Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OLO during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in OLO in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in OLO in the first quarter worth about $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in OLO by 137.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in OLO in the first quarter worth about $106,000. 47.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OLO Company Profile

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

