Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Niu Technologies is a provider of smart urban mobility solutions. It designs, manufactures and sells smart e-scooters. The company’s product portfolio consists of N, M and U with multiple models and specifications for consumer, delivery and sharing markets. Niu Technologies is based in Beijing, China. “

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on Niu Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.79.

Shares of NIU stock opened at $24.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.40 and a 200 day moving average of $29.52. Niu Technologies has a 52 week low of $21.08 and a 52 week high of $53.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.63, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.70.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $146.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.89 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Niu Technologies will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Niu Technologies by 313.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,894,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,868,000 after buying an additional 1,436,575 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 5.0% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 315,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,050,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Niu Technologies during the first quarter valued at $473,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Niu Technologies during the first quarter valued at $2,305,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 23.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. 30.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

