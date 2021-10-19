Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Shares of HLTH stock opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. Nobilis Health has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $22.55.

Nobilis Health Company Profile

Nobilis Health Corp. owns and manages ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and acute-care and surgical hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Medical Services and Marketing. The company's healthcare facilities provides surgical procedures in various clinical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, podiatric, vein and vascular, pain management, gastro- intestinal, gynecology, and general, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

