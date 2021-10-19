Noir (NOR) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1,419.00

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded up 19.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. Noir has a market capitalization of $298,689.31 and approximately $1,419.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Noir coin can now be bought for about $0.0146 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Noir has traded 28.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.00 or 0.00091472 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $229.30 or 0.00367978 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00013149 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00035171 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00008835 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Noir Coin Profile

NOR uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,472,078 coins. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org . Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Noir Coin Trading

