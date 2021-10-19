Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Position Trimmed by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,419,050 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,292,864 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.65% of Northern Dynasty Minerals worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NAK. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 158.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,861,488 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after buying an additional 3,592,868 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 189.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 314,944 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 206,063 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NAK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northern Dynasty Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.20 price target (up from $1.10) on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of NAK stock opened at $0.43 on Tuesday. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $1.15. The company has a market cap of $228.85 million, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Profile

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

