Northern Trust Corp Boosts Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,217,383 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,426 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $258,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 10.5% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 11,897 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 98,681 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $10,056,000 after buying an additional 4,223 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,575,262 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $160,519,000 after buying an additional 292,343 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 30,356 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 16,789 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total transaction of $711,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 13,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,417.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 3,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $432,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,140,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,503,840 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AKAM shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Raymond James began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.73.

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $106.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.10 and a 200 day moving average of $112.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.43. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.64 and a 12-month high of $124.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $852.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.52 million. On average, analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet.

